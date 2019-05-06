Workiva Inc (WK) Stake Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,874,000 after purchasing an additional 593,606 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares during the period. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WK stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.01 and a beta of 1.12. Workiva Inc has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $55.31.
In other Workiva news, EVP Scott G. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $1,208,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 242,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,912.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $995,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 274,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,150.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $9,115,900 in the last ninety days. 29.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Workiva to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.
Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.
