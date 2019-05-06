Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Woodward reported solid second-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein both the bottom line and top line surpassed estimates and increased year over year, largely driven by strength in Aerospace segment. The company raised its fiscal guidance on the back of diligent execution of operational plans and healthy growth dynamics. Moreover, its strategy to become a systems integrator has increased contract flow substantially, enabling it to capture a larger market share in the wide-body commercial aircraft field. In Industrial markets, it is witnessing robust improvement in distributed power for data center applications. The stock has also outperformed the industry over the past year on average. However, Woodward is witnessing demand-related challenges in the industrial gas and turbine market due to higher penetration and greater energy efficiency of renewables, which might impair its growth potential to some extent.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wood & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.00.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $112.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.35. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $758.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,839,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,081,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $765,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,147,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,710 shares of company stock valued at $26,911,201 in the last ninety days. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

