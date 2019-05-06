Wingstop (WING) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Wingstop to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.82 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wingstop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WING opened at $75.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 90.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85. Wingstop has a one year low of $47.83 and a one year high of $78.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.76 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In other Wingstop news, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $1,382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,761.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 1,817 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $121,793.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,838. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

