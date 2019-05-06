Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Stake Lessened by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $51.01 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 307,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,327. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

