Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Sanofi SA (SNY)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,201,000 after buying an additional 61,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $45.62.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.7395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total value of $54,041,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

