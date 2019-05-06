Whitnell & Co. Sells 733 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Whitnell & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.4% of Whitnell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,155.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

