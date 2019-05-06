Whirlpool Co. (WHR) Position Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 9,212.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,303,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,195 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 8,342.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,119,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,454,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,489,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 255,304 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $142.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

