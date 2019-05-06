Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) vs. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Critical Analysis

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Physicians Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Physicians Realty Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63

Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $18.22, suggesting a potential downside of 0.72%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Physicians Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -25.11% -80.06% -2.55% Physicians Realty Trust 13.34% 2.28% 1.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Physicians Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $65.71 million 0.34 -$16.50 million N/A N/A Physicians Realty Trust $422.55 million 7.92 $56.23 million $1.08 16.99

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.66, meaning that its stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust does not pay a dividend. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Physicians Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of December 31, 2018, owned approximately 97.2% of OP units.

