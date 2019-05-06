Wharton Business Group LLC Has $25.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Wharton Business Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $25,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $21,907,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.
NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.81. 22,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,918. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $55.70.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
