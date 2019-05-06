Western Digital Corp (WDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.64.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Western Digital to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Western Digital from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.56. 4,522,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,139,543. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.29). Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

In other news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,696.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,203,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082,941 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,949.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,444,864 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $275,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $112,698,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 332.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,426,523 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

