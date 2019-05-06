WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,602,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,697,000 after acquiring an additional 151,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,652 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter worth about $168,192,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter worth about $147,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $261.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.82 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.80.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

