Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Axel Springer (SPR)

Axel Springer (FRA: SPR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/2/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €56.50 ($65.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €62.30 ($72.44) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €56.50 ($65.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €56.50 ($65.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €63.70 ($74.07) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/14/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Axel Springer was given a new €66.60 ($77.44) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA SPR traded down €0.89 ($1.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €49.56 ($57.63). 93,947 shares of the company were exchanged. Axel Springer SE has a 1 year low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a 1 year high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

