Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Square (SQ)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Square from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Square to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Square from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Square to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.85.
SQ opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,426.00, a PEG ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Square has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $101.15.
In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $163,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 68,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $5,113,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,711 shares of company stock valued at $75,782,353 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.