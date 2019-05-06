Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Square (SQ)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Square from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Square to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Square from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Square to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.85.

SQ opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,426.00, a PEG ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Square has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.63 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Square will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $163,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 68,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $5,113,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,711 shares of company stock valued at $75,782,353 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

