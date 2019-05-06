Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“BioTime reported updated Phase 1/2a interim data for OpRegen, retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cell transplant therapy in dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with geographic atrophy (GA) at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO).”,” Wedbush’s analyst commented.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liquidia Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $146.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, SVP Benjamin Maynor sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $43,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the third quarter worth $336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

