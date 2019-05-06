WashTec (WSU) PT Set at €75.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on WashTec (ETR:WSU) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of WashTec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.50 ($95.93) price target on shares of WashTec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of ETR WSU opened at €66.80 ($77.67) on Thursday. WashTec has a 1 year low of €51.50 ($59.88) and a 1 year high of €83.80 ($97.44). The firm has a market cap of $893.94 million and a P/E ratio of 26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

