Washington Trust Bank Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Washington Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,714,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 445,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $3,669,000. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,139,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total value of $113,650,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total value of $194,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,240,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,078,670. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $102.08 on Monday. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $106.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $302.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $104.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.87.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

