Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 11,251 Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 29,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.61.

In other Pfizer news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 149,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $6,513,033.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,724.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $357,831.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,450.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,726 shares of company stock worth $12,534,617. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $41.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $246.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/wambolt-associates-llc-buys-shares-of-11251-pfizer-inc-pfe.html.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.