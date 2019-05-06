WABnetwork Market Cap Hits $529,808.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $529,808.00 and approximately $5,735.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and IDAX. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00385823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00917636 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00160160 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001246 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork’s genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,949,843,532 tokens. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox, IDAX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

