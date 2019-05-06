W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) PT Set at $90.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price objective on W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

GRA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised W. R. Grace & Co from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Loop Capital set a $89.00 target price on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.89.

GRA traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.51. 295,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $78.93.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $469.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.99 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 93.53% and a net margin of 7.55%. W. R. Grace & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,688,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,903,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,454,000 after buying an additional 262,599 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 1,805.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 104,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after buying an additional 20,429 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

