vSlice Hits One Day Volume of $133.00 (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, vSlice has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One vSlice token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui and YoBit. vSlice has a total market cap of $53,881.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get vSlice alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00386508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00919123 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00160388 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001248 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000109 BTC.

vSlice Profile

vSlice’s genesis date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for vSlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for vSlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.