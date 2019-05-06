Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €194.00 ($225.58) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €204.00 ($237.21) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €185.78 ($216.03).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €160.28 ($186.37) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 1-year high of €178.12 ($207.12). The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

