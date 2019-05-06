Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

VCRA has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Dougherty & Co raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

VCRA stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,782. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.71 and a beta of 0.24. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $60,316.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 31,545 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $1,016,064.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,019.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,033. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 29,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,065,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 80,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 132,686 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

