Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Watsco Inc (WSO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,688 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $47,169,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,112,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,799,000 after buying an additional 188,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,692,000 after buying an additional 146,562 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 602,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,900,000 after buying an additional 114,246 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 652,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,808,000 after buying an additional 101,932 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $159.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $131.88 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/vision-capital-management-inc-purchases-new-stake-in-watsco-inc-wso.html.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.