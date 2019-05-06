Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 15,300 Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 105,273,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,531,000 after purchasing an additional 944,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,450,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,619 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,893,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,382,000 after purchasing an additional 723,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 5,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $259,748.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,782.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,236,728.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,582. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $51.76 on Monday. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

