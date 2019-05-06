Vipshop (VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $9.16

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $9.16. Vipshop shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 8489358 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.92 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Macquarie downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.90 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.94.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Vipshop had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $26.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $28,848,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Vipshop by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 7,714,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vipshop by 64.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,919,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,299 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 32.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,078,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,143 shares during the period. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Vipshop by 23.1% in the first quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 7,315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

