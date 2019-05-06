Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Given a $13.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 target price on Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Viavi Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut Viavi Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.99.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,429. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 4,810 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $63,924.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,456 shares in the company, valued at $604,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,915 shares of company stock worth $91,685. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.