Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Swann downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.35.

Shares of VRTX opened at $173.87 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $144.07 and a 12-month high of $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 66.01%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,508 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $1,834,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $248,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,096 shares of company stock worth $31,918,259 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

