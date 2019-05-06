Vericel Corp (VCEL) Director Sells $126,075.00 in Stock

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Steven C. Gilman sold 7,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $126,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $17.65 on Monday. Vericel Corp has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $773.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.07 and a beta of 2.93.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vericel Corp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.92 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

