Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS) Position Reduced by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $106.80 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $122.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

