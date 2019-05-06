Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $632,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $824,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,921 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.74.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at $16,400,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,949,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,551,583 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $231.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

