Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 94.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,992,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,409,000 after purchasing an additional 969,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $20,025,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $13,139,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,523,000 after purchasing an additional 231,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 37.7% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 760,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,602,000 after purchasing an additional 208,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSH traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Union Bankshares Corp has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on UBSH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Bankshares from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

