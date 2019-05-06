ValuEngine Downgrades Telenav (TNAV) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Telenav stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. 199,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,108. Telenav has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Telenav had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 93.98%. The business had revenue of $57.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telenav will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. bought 50,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $254,016.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 257,251 shares of company stock worth $1,453,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNAV. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 1,645.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telenav in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

