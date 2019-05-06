ValuEngine Downgrades Nuvectra (NVTR) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuvectra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvectra from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvectra from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NASDAQ NVTR opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.19. Nuvectra has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $25.17.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 98.77% and a negative return on equity of 62.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvectra will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvectra by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nuvectra by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nuvectra by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuvectra by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nuvectra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

