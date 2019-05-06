ValuEngine Downgrades Iteris (ITI) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Iteris alerts:

Shares of ITI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. 71,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,777. The stock has a market cap of $147.08 million, a PE ratio of -110.25 and a beta of 0.61. Iteris has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. Analysts anticipate that Iteris will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil S. Subin sold 2,551,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $10,842,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iteris by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Iteris by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iteris by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Iteris in the first quarter worth $53,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

See Also: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.