ValuEngine Downgrades Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) to Sell

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $377.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $44,354.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,984.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 104,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

