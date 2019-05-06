Unobtanium Trading Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $25.65 million and $2,699.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $128.05 or 0.02210409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,789.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.09 or 0.05079846 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00016487 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00038988 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000562 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 200,344 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

