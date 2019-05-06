United Rentals (URI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

United Rentals (NYSE: URI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/24/2019 – United Rentals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/22/2019 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $176.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2019 – United Rentals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

4/17/2019 – United Rentals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of United Rentals have outperformed the industry year to date. Earnings estimates for 2019 have been trending upward over the past seven days, reflecting analysts’ optimism surrounding the stock. The company benefits from Project XL initiatives, prudent investments in fleet, accretive acquisitions and robust end-market demand. The overall construction market remained positive through 2018 and is likely to remain so in 2019 as well. Factors like an improving economy, Trump’s impetus to boost infrastructure, modest wage growth, low unemployment levels and positive consumer sentiments raise optimism surrounding the sector’s performance. Its focus on expanding geographic borders and product portfolio through acquisitions and joint ventures also bodes well. However, ongoing higher freight and fuel costs mar the growth prospects of the company.”

4/1/2019 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

4/1/2019 – United Rentals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of United Rentals have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Earnings estimates for 2019 been stable over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ concerns surrounding the stock. However, the company benefits from Project XL initiatives, prudent investments in fleet, accretive acquisitions and robust end-market demand. The overall construction market remained positive through 2018 and is likely to remain so in 2019 as well. Factors like an improving economy, Trump’s impetus to boost infrastructure, modest wage growth, low unemployment levels and positive consumer sentiments raise optimism surrounding the sector’s performance. Its focus on expanding geographic borders and product portfolio through acquisitions and joint ventures also bodes well. However, ongoing higher freight and fuel costs mar the growth prospects of the company.”

3/27/2019 – United Rentals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of United Rentals have undererformed the industry in the past three months, earnings estimates for 2019 have moved north over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism surrounding the stock. The company benefits from Project XL initiatives, prudent investments in fleet, accretive acquisitions and robust end-market demand. The overall construction market remained positive through 2018 and is likely to remain so in 2019 as well. Factors like an improving economy, Trump’s impetus to boost infrastructure, modest wage growth, low unemployment levels and positive consumer sentiments raise optimism surrounding the sector’s performance. Its focus on expanding geographic borders and product portfolio through acquisitions and joint ventures also bodes well. However, ongoing higher freight and fuel costs mar the growth prospects of the company.”

URI stock opened at $140.24 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.28 and a 12-month high of $175.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The construction company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $3,981,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,917.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,566 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $562,394.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,491 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 720,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,742,000 after buying an additional 297,615 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

