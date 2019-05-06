United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 50,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.7% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 765,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $106.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. The business had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,717. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/united-parcel-service-inc-ups-shares-bought-by-daiwa-securities-group-inc.html.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.