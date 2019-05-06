United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Position Decreased by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 298,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after buying an additional 19,488 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,836,000 after buying an additional 112,773 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,816,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,825,000 after buying an additional 183,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,093,112,000 after buying an additional 704,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.41.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,612 shares of company stock worth $1,720,717. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $106.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.79 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 205.26% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Position Decreased by FTB Advisors Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/united-parcel-service-inc-ups-position-decreased-by-ftb-advisors-inc.html.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.