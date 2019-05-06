UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Smith & Nephew (SN)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,455 ($19.01) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,477 ($19.30) to GBX 1,516 ($19.81) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,440 ($18.82) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Smith & Nephew to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,475 ($19.27) to GBX 1,525 ($19.93) in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,482.30 ($19.37).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

LON SN opened at GBX 1,569 ($20.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.73. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,548.50 ($20.23). The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Susan Swabey sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($18.99), for a total transaction of £15,939.41 ($20,827.66). Also, insider Roland Diggelmann acquired 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($20.02) per share, for a total transaction of £23,592.80 ($30,828.17).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.