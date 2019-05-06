UBS Group Increases Visa (V) Price Target to $183.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $146.00 to $183.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.99 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks restated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.67.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $162.04 on Thursday. Visa has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $165.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,602 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,207 shares of company stock worth $41,302,652. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 94.0% during the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

