U.S. Silica Holdings Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Silica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLCA. Bank of America set a $15.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.53.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.34. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $34.34.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $378.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.83 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,669 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,766,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,252,000 after acquiring an additional 65,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,766,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,252,000 after acquiring an additional 65,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,616,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,997,000 after acquiring an additional 699,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,396,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 131,383 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

