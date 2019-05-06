Twist Bioscience (TWST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

TWST stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $25.04. 364,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,089. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $701.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. 22.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

