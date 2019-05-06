Twin Disc, Incorporated (TWIN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twin Disc were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after buying an additional 87,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $250.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.74. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $30.29.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Malcolm F. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Twin Disc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

