Tutor Perini (TPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.00-2.30 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.00-2.30 EPS.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tutor Perini to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $20.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $22.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. MKM Partners set a $27.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tutor Perini (TPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/tutor-perini-tpc-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.