Tucows (TCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Tucows to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 4.95%. Tucows’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tucows to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TCX stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.59 million, a P/E ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.78. Tucows has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tucows in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other news, EVP David John Woroch sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $420,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,244.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $119,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,635 shares in the company, valued at $44,184,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,489,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tucows stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Tucows worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

