TTM Technologies (TTMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $19.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip Titterton sold 19,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $235,388.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $81,031.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,731 shares in the company, valued at $297,019.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,786 shares of company stock worth $438,712 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 566.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

