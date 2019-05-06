Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 30,145 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,145 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 307,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,588,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,947 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 203,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 78,128 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $50.86. 28,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,918. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

