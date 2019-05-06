Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 273 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,574. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $89.47.

