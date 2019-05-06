Triton International Ltd (TRTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

TRTN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

TRTN stock opened at $32.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. Triton International has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.34.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.36 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 26.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Triton International will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 46.02%.

In other news, Director Pincus (Ganymede-Ii) P. Warburg sold 7,132,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $221,829,769.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Triton International by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Triton International by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Triton International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

